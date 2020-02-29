Austria is Concerned, but Federal President Remains Silent
In Austria - as in the rest of the world - there is also the danger of a coronavirus pandemic, but Federal President Van der Bellen, who ran the election campaign with a ticket from the Green Party, and who comments on the climate crisis almost weekly, remains silent, instead of informing the population and calling on them to take preventive measures.
In view of the global situation and the fact that the disease reached Austria at least 14 days ago and new infections are now being reported every hour, it is astonishing that the Federal President has not yet spoken.
According to a survey published today by the magazine "profil", 15% of people living in Austria are very concerned about the situation surrounding the coronavirus, which means that "only" 15% of citizens are "very worried" about the situation, while a further 34% say that they are "rather worried".
Furthermore, the survey conducted by the opinion research institute Unique Research on behalf of the magazine states that "The coronavirus and the worldwide fight against its spread have so far not frightened the majority of Austrians. "About the same number of people are relatively unimpressed: 37% say they are less worried, only 13% are very worried."
However, based on the findings of the WHO and all those involved worldwide, we believe this is far too little.
"100% of the Austrian population should be concerned, because this is the only way to ensure that active measures are taken by the people, which can ultimately help to contain the spread of the virus in time to avoid an actual pandemic," recommends Vindobona.org.