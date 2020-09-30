Sponsored Content
UNESCO Honors Vienna with "Smart City" Award
Lifestyle & Travel › Personal Real Estate ♦ Published: 6 hours ago; 17:45 ♦ (Vindobona)
The city of Vienna was recognized by UNESCO fo its "innovative, intelligent, networked and explicitly sustainable" housing policy. Besides Vienna, other cities, such as Shenzhen (China), Dakar (Senegal) and Singarpore, have received other awards.
President of the State Parliament Ernst Woller hands the Smart City Award to Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / C.Jobst/PID
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has recognized Vienna's inclusive housing policy.
UNESCO and Netexplo, a company in the field of futurology and innovation research, have awarded ten world cities for their outstanding …
