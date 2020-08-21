Sponsored Content
Vienna: 44 Hectares of Train Station Will Turn Into Housing for 16,000 People
Lifestyle & Travel › Culture ♦ Published: August 21, 2020; 22:35 ♦ (Vindobona)
By 2033, the City of Vienna together with ÖBB will turn the train station at Nordwestbahnhof (20th district, Brigittenau) into living spaces that will comfort 16,000 people.
6,500 apartments will be built on the premises of the Nordwestbahnhof in the center of Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Joadl / CC BY-SA 3.0 AT (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/at/deed.en)
The Vienna City Government and ÖBB presented the plans for the project. Currently, the Nordwestbahnhof is still dominated by warehouses and parking areas. Today, the complex serves as a freight and goods station and covers a total area of 44 hectares (440,000 square metres).
According to the City officials, it is the largest remaining inner-city development area. The more than 1.5 kilometre long and 400 metre wide barrier between Augarten and Dresdner Strasse, which still divides the 20th district Brigittenau into two parts today, will be removed by 2033.
