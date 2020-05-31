Life in Vienna Has Awakened again - The Giant Ferris Wheel Is Turning again
The Giant Ferris Wheel - a symbol for Vienna and tourism - has been turning without interruption since the end of the Second World War and had to be switched off for the first time in over 70 years due to the Corona pandemy. After 80 days, the wheel turns again.
Now the time had come again: Mayor Michael Ludwig pressed the switch button of the Giant Ferris Wheel and thus restarted the Vienna landmark.
"In Vienna the wheel is turning again, hotels are unlocking and life is slowly awakening. What rankings like those of Mercer or Economist have been showing for years, we have now proven once again: Vienna is a functioning, safe and liveable metropolis that masters challenging situations well," says Mayor Ludwig.
Shops, restaurants and museums have already been open again in Vienna for a few days or weeks, and now the accommodation and leisure businesses are also opening their doors again.
City Councillor for Economic Affairs Peter Hanke explains: "The past few weeks have shown us how diverse the effects of tourism are on the city and its inhabitants. In good times, tourism stands for more than 116,000 jobs, a value added of around 4 billion euros and a diverse cultural and gastronomic offer. After a pandemic-related break, life in Vienna is now awakening again and we are doing everything we can to soon regain our old strength".
Tourism Director Norbert Kettner adds: "The Giant Ferris Wheel currently stands for a new start in the city like no other landmark. That it is moving again gives great hope! We are very much looking forward to welcoming guests from Austria and soon also from neighbouring countries to Vienna again and promise that Vienna has a lot to offer this year - despite the distance and the no- or low-touch economy".
For Nora Lamac, managing director and co-owner of the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel, the day of its reopening is a very special date: "The Giant Ferris Wheel was in continuous operation for more than 70 years before Corona. For my family and me, the 'switching back on' was therefore an incredibly emotional moment. The fact that the wheel started turning again today gives hope - not only for me, but for all of Austria and all those who have had a hard time in the past months.