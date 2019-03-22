Hub to the Far East - ÖBB Rail Cargo and Port of Trieste Strengthen Cooperation

Austrian Federal Railways ÖBB and Port of Trieste intensify cooperation / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gigi26970 at the English language Wikipedia [GFDL (http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/fdl.html)]

The Port of Trieste is a central logistics hub for the economy of Italy and Austria, as well as for the entire Central and Southern European region, and also an important gateway to the maritime Silk Road (One Belt One Road Initiative).

A strong national and international economic area that offers many opportunities - this is how Italy presents itself.

At the heart of this is the port of Trieste, which not only serves as the most important hub on the Adriatic, but also plays an important role for transports to the Far East.

In the coming years, the ÖBB Rail Cargo Group will continue to strive for further intensive networking in the port of Trieste.

The Adriatic port is now celebrating its 300th anniversary.

In the course of this, a sign was set for future cooperation between ÖBB and the port - with the signing of two declarations of intent to strengthen rail freight traffic.

In the area of freight traffic, the President of the Port Authority of Trieste, Zeno D´Agostino, and RFI, in cooperation with the Port Authority of Trieste, will develop new transport routes and intensify cooperation on infrastructure issues.

"As an integrated partner with a strong rail network, we want to further boost rail freight transport and thus guarantee economical and environmentally friendly transport. We are sure that together with our Italian partners we will continue to succeed in this in the future", ÖBB's Matthä confirms.

New connections already planned

RCG currently offers the full range of transport services with regular connections on a total of seven routes.

More than 3,300 RCG trains are handled annually from and to the port alone - in Italy this figure is many times higher.

Trieste - the "Vienna by the Sea" as a hub for freight transport

Trieste Freeport celebrated its 300th anniversary on 18 March 2019.

As the former main trading port of the monarchy, Trieste has once again become one of the main ports for Austria.

Last year, Trieste was once again Italy's strongest port location. 62.7 million tonnes of goods or 10,000 trains were handled last year. And growth of 10% is also expected for 2019.

The port has invested massively in expansion in recent years. From infrastructure and capacities to modern equipment.

For ÖBB, Trieste has been an important hub for transport to and from Austria and the hinterland of Europe for almost 25 years.

"Trieste is a model for the efficient interconnection of different modes of transport. Ship and rail are linked here to form an optimal transport chain. We are very proud that the ÖBB Rail Cargo Group is a strong logistics partner in the Free Port of Trieste," says Andreas Matthä, CEO of ÖBB-Holding AG.