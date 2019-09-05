Oh Vienna: Austria's Capital Remains the World’s Most Liveable City

"The credit of all who work for this city every day," says Mayor Ludwig. (Picture: Schönbrunn Palace - Summer Night Concert) / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / leonhard.konitsch [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

The Austrian capital is the most liveable city in the world for the second year running.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Vienna prides itself on its abundance of music and art, its grand architecture and its one-of-a-kind Kaffeehauskultur.

On the EIU’s index, which ranks 140 cities on 30 factors bunched into five categories—stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure—Vienna scores a near-perfect 99.1 out of 100.

Sydney and Osaka fill the next two spots in a top ten dominated by Australian, Canadian and Japanese cities.

Higher crime rates and ropey infrastructure pull some bigger cities like London, New York and Paris down the league table, despite their cultural and culinary attractions.

"The success of the ranking shows: Vienna is a functioning city that is well prepared for the future with its political course set. Everyone benefits from the high quality of life, security and infrastructure. And this is thanks to everyone who works for this city on a daily basis," says Mayor Michael Ludwig.

For the first time, the study also measured adaptation to climate change.

The full score is awarded to Vienna for stability, health care, education and infrastructure. Overall, Vienna scored 99.1 points.

Vienna is only one of two European cities in the top 10 of the ranking. Copenhagen came 9th.