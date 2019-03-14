Welcome Expats - Vienna Remains the Most Livable City in the World

On the subject of personal security Vienna was only ranked 6th in the world. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Otto Domes [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

Vienna has been at the top of this ranking since 2009.

The 2nd place went to Zurich (Switzerland), followed by Vancouver (Canada) in 3rd place.

Once again, Vienna owes its top ranking to its excellent infrastructure with a well-developed and reliable public transport network, water and health care as well as a wide range of cultural and educational facilities.

In addition, Vienna scores with low crime rates and an excellent range of high-quality housing and leisure facilities.

Special evaluation "Personal Security"

Mercer also published a special evaluation on safety in 2019. Among other things, crime and personal freedom in the respective cities were investigated. Vienna came only 6th, behind Luxembourg, Helsinki, Basel, Bern and Zurich.

Mayor Michael Ludwig expressed his pride: "The highest quality of life in the world is not a matter of course, but a hard work. Vienna is not resting on its laurels and will continue to work to ensure that everyone, regardless of income or origin, can participate in the high standard of living in the city."

Economic City Councillor Peter Hanke: "Successes in rankings such as the Mercer study are the best business card for Vienna in the international presentation. Our city benefits and thereby enhances its reputation as an attractive business location".

Criteria and data

The consulting firm Mercer annually analyses the quality of life in more than 450 cities around the world for the ranking. The analysis is based on 39 criteria, including health standards, political stability, economic situation, education system, housing market and nature conservation.

The evaluation is mainly based on data collected by independent institutes and authorities.

Of course, expat surveys are also included in the evaluation.