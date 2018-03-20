Vienna Forever the Most Livable of All Cities?

For the ninth consecutive year, Vienna tops the Mercer Quality of Living ranking / Picture: © Wien Tourismus

Each year, international HR firm Mercer carries out a study in order to assess the quality of life in expat cities around the world.

The study compares 231 cities worldwide based on 40 criteria such as social and economic conditions, health, education, housing and environment, and is used by companies to decide where to locate and how much to pay staff, i.e. to determine compensation and hardship allowances for international staff.

The results of the recent study also gave Vienna top marks and made Vienna the most livable city in the world for the ninth time in a row.

Europe has eight of the world’s top 10 most pleasant cities: Germany and Switzerland each have three cities in the top 10, while New Zealand, Canada and Australia each have one.

The Austrian capital tops the ranking for the 9th year running and is followed by Zurich (2), Auckland and Munich in joint 3rd place.

A year before Britain is expected to leave the European Union, its highest ranked city, London, fell one rank to 41 in an annual comparison.

In 5th place Vancouver completes the top five and is the highest ranking city in North America.

Singapore (25) and Montevideo (77) are the highest ranking cities in Asia and Latin America respectively.

Apparently, the worst place to live is Baghdad, again positioned last in the list.