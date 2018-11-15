Happiness Index - Life Satisfaction in Austria Remains Strong

Quality of life in Austria: Satisfaction consistently high / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Pferdeliebe [CC BY-SA 4.0]

Gross domestic product (+1.9% per capita, real), consumption (+0.9% per capita, real) and income (+0.1% per capita, real) increased in 2017. The risk of poverty is below the EU average. However, the growing prosperity is accompanied by an increasing consumption of resources.

The current edition of the study "Wie geht's Österreich?" by Statistik Austria shows that the share of those at risk of poverty or exclusion has remained almost the same at 18.1% compared to 2016.

In the environmental sector, the increasing transport performance of truck traffic (2017: +6.7%) and high resource and energy consumption are still problematic.

Material prosperity: GDP per capita and private consumption growing

In 2017, real economic output per capita in Austria rose by 1.9% (EU-28: +2.3%). In an EU comparison, Austria ranks fourth in terms of GDP per capita in terms of purchasing power standards. Real consumption per capita rose by 0.9% in 2017 (including social transfers in kind and non-profit organisations). The real disposable household income per capita increased slightly from 2016 to 2017 (+0.1%).

In 2017, the unemployment rate dropped back to 5.5% for the first time after a continuous rise until 2016 (to 6.0%). This puts Austria in ninth place in an EU comparison (EU-28: 7.6%).

In the long term, the low and high gross annual incomes of employees are drifting apart. Income in the lowest quartile fell by 16.5% between 2000 and 2016, while income in the highest quartile rose by 1.8% over the same period. However, the income gap did not widen further in 2016.

Quality of life: satisfaction consistently high

On a scale from 0 (not satisfied at all) to 10 (completely satisfied), the average life satisfaction in 2017 was 7.9 (EU-28 comparative value: 7.1 for 2013, last available year).

Only 10.6% of those surveyed rated their life satisfaction as low (5 or less), with this proportion falling compared to the previous year (11.2%).

The proportion of the population at risk of poverty or exclusion fell from 20.6% in 2008 to 18.1% in 2017. Compared to 2016 (18.0%), this represents a statistically insignificant change. Austria is thus well below the EU average of 22.5%.

The mortality rate from cancer, diseases of the cardiovascular system, diabetes and chronic diseases of the lower respiratory tract has been significantly reduced: Since the year 2000, the "early mortality rate from non-communicable diseases" has recorded a decline of 35%.

The only quality of life indicator that tended to be rated negatively was housing cost overcharge. This describes the proportion of the population whose housing expenditure exceeds 40% of household income. In 2008, 6.1% of the population were affected by housing cost overcharge, in 2017 the share was 7.1% (EU average 10.2%).

Environment: Resource and energy consumption still too high

In the environmental field, two indicators have developed positively: fine dust exposure (PM2.5) fell by 41% between 2005 and 2017 and the share of organic land in the total agricultural area (excluding alpine pastures) rose from 11.5% in 2000 to 22.4% in 2017 (EU average 2016: 6.7%).

Domestic material consumption remained constant in recent years, but according to a Eurostat estimate it was still high in 2017 at around 21 tonnes (t) per capita (EU-28: 13.4 t). Final energy consumption grew by 21.6% between 2000 and 2017 (provisional figure) (EU-28 -2.2% until 2016). Austria had one of the highest per capita energy consumption rates in Europe and ranked 25th in the EU in 2016. For transport, negative developments are the main trend: The energy consumption of transport increased by 2.4% in 2017 (provisional figure), the greenhouse gas emissions of transport increased by 4.3% between 2015 and 2016 and the domestic truck transport performance with Austrian and foreign vehicles increased by 6.7% (2017). In an international comparison, the increase in transport-related energy consumption in Austria is very high at 31.7% between 2000 and 2016 (last available year of international data) (EU-28 average 6.6%).