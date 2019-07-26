8 Reasons why Vienna is an Ideal Destination for Expats

As the most liveable city in the world, Vienna is naturally attractive to people from all corners of the globe who are looking to relocate. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Thomas Wolf, www.foto-tw.de [CC BY-SA 3.0 de (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/de/deed.en)]

In fact, in the Economist’s most recent Liveability Index, Vienna stole Melbourne’s title as the most liveable city in the world.

To give some context, the index assesses stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure in 140 different cities – with Vienna scoring an almost perfect 99.1%.

This article explores eight compelling reasons why Vienna is such a desirable destination for expats – from the low cost of living to the excellent education system.

1. Low cost of living

For many, the cost of living can be a deciding factor when choosing to move abroad. Thankfully, Vienna boasts a low cost of living, with house prices in particular attractively affordable – in terms of both buying and renting. Not only is housing affordable in Vienna – around 30% cheaper than Paris and 55% cheaper than London – the city also offers some truly wonderful living quarters.

Home to a beautiful mix of gothic, baroque, art nouveau and modernist architecture, Viennese apartments often feature perfectly polished parquet flooring, decorative high ceilings and stunning façades.

Restaurant and grocery prices are also typically much lower in Vienna than in other major European cities, meaning that your money may go much further than it would if you were living elsewhere.

2. High level of safety

Vienna is also well-known for its low crime rates, and is considered to be a very safe city to reside in. Many authoritative surveys reflect this fact, including Numbeo’s most recent Crime Index which awards Vienna a respectable 24th place out of a whopping 319 cities. As such, the Austrian capital is also considered to be one of the safest cities in Europe.

Split up into 23 diverse districts, there are plenty of potential places to call home, and like any city some areas are safer than others. Before moving there, it would be wise to do a little research to find out which districts sound appealing to you.

3. Accommodating transport system

With a variety of transport modes available in and around the city, Vienna’s transport system is well designed, efficient and reliable, allowing you to get wherever you need to go in no time at all. The system consists of four main methods of travel, including the U-Bahn (subway), Schnellbahn or S-Bahn (local train), Straßenbahn (tram) and Autobus (bus). The U-Bahn is reliable, easy to navigate and it even operates for 24 hours on weekends.

In Vienna, tickets cover all public transport methods, including bus, train, tram and subway, and are very affordable. For example, a single ticket for an adult costs just €2.40, which is valid for one ride including transfers. Annual tickets, monthly passes and weekly passes are also available - very handy if you’re commuting to and from work everyday.

With clear, open pathways and cycling routes across the city, both cyclists and pedestrians are well looked after. Vienna also features a Citybike service, which is their public bike rental system with 121 locations across the city.

4. Plentiful leisure options

Home to some of the country’s most impressive architecture, you’ll never run out of sights to see and things to do in Vienna. Whether it’s visiting the breathtaking Belvedere Palace or taking a swim in one of the city’s unique outdoor pools, there are plenty of ways to explore Vienna and enjoy everything it has to offer.

If you’re craving a change of scenery, you won’t have to go too far. Situated closely to the countryside, Vienna is home to an array of rolling hills, vineyards, blissful parks, dreamlike woods, hiking trails and much more.

5. Eco-friendly

Home to roughly 2,000 parks and gardens, Vienna’s cityscape combines nature with innovative infrastructure, making it a truly environmentally friendly place to live. In fact, in the most recent Sustainable Cities Index, Vienna earned fifth place, namely for its high quality of life and innovation in the field of environmental protection and climate mitigation.

Known for its eco-friendly emphasis, Vienna is the perfect destination for both city dwellers and nature lovers alike.

6. High-quality healthcare system

Expats moving here will also reap the benefits of Vienna’s outstanding healthcare system. If you’re covered by valid Austrian health insurance, you’ll have free access to the city’s public medical facilities and services. Medial staff are well-known for their skill and competency in the field, and the quality of clinics and hospitals are very high.

If you wish to access the city’s private healthcare facilities, you may have to take out international health insurance to help you cover any specialist fees. The city’s mental health services are also considered to be of a high standard and the notion of counselling and therapy are well-ingrained in the Austrian way of life.

7. Excellent education system

Vienna’s education system is considered to be one of the best in Europe, and expat parents rate the availability of childcare and education in Austria very highly. The country took 5th place in the education subcategory of the latest InterNations Expat Insider survey, out of 50 top countries around the world.

Compulsory schooling begins once your child reaches the age of six and will continue in education until they are 15. Public schools are free of charge for everyone living in Vienna, and the quality of education is high. Private schools on the other hand, are far more expensive, and depending on the school, you could find yourself paying between €5000 and €30,000 per year.

With that said, students enrolled in private schools will receive a very high-quality education and will usually be taught in English. Plus, some private schools offer a range of scholarship and sponsorship programs, or income-based discounts that cover part of the tuition fees.

8. Rich culture

Last, but by no means least, Vienna is known for its rich culture, its love of the arts and its historical heritage in producing classical music, fine art and theatre. The city is also home to truly incredible museums filled with awe-inspiring masterpieces, like the imperial art collection and one of the world’s richest coin collections, to name a few.

As well as soul-stirring music venues like the famous Vienna State Opera House, Vienna is known for its captivating coffee culture. You never have to walk too far until you come across a nearby coffee house. Most intriguingly, Vienna is associated with some monumental names, including Beethoven, Freud, Mozart, amongst many other great minds.

Home to a culture embedded with fascinating history, a high-quality healthcare system and an array of leisure options to enjoy, it’s no wonder that Vienna is held in such high regard.