Vienna Aims for Champions League of International Start-Up Scene
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: Yesterday; 18:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
The start-up event ViennaUP'21 will be at the center of the international start-up scene in the spring of 2021. Many well-known formats have already assured their participation and will move the spotlight to Vienna from April 27 to May 12 2021.
Managing Director of the Vienna Business Agency, Gerhard Hirczi (left), co-founder of Female Founders, Lisa-Marie Fassl (middle), and City Councillor for Economic Affairs, Peter Hanke (right), at the introductory event of the ViennaUP'21. / Picture: © Wirtschaftsagentur Wien/Voglhuber
In spring 2021, Vienna will be at the center of the international start-up scene with the start-up event ViennaUP'21.
From April 27 to May 12, more than 40 local and international partners will be bringing together events and content from a wide range of areas under the umbrella of ViennaUP'21.
The largest startup event in Central and Eastern Europe to date will take…
