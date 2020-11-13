Sponsored Content
Austrian School Receives VET Innovators Award
The Higher College for Engineering Wolfsberg (HTL Wolfsberg) wins the prize as "entrepreneurial school" in the category VET Innovators Awards during the European Week of Vocational Training. The school has impressed with its sustainable business collaborations and its successes in innovation competitions.
The Higher College for Engineering Wolfsberg has won the prize as entrepreneurial school in the category VET Innovators Awards. / Picture: © https://ec.europa.eu/social/vocational-skills-week/theres-still-time-take-part-awards-vet-excellence-2019_en / Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
VET stands for vocational education and training; the EU awards this prize to individuals, organizations and initiatives for the successful promotion of high-quality initial and continuing vocational training. …
