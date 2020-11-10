European Vocational Skills Week: Focus on Green and Digital Transition
The European Vocational Skills Week focuses on vocational education and training for environmental and digital change. Numerous online events from 38 countries can be attended to further knowledge and careers. Especially in times of economic and social hardship, obtaining new skills might provide decent recovery.
The European Week of Vocational Training 2020 takes place online throughout the EU from 9 to 13 November 2020.
It is organized by the European Commission in partnership with the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research as part of the German EU Council Presidency.
This fifth edition will encourage people of all ages to discover their talents and develop their skills in a way that is tailored to the labour market through vocational education and training (VET) - a crucial factor for economic and social recovery in the context of Covid-19.
This year's week focuses on higher vocational education (post-secondary level) and vocational education and training for environmental and digital change.
The promotion of digital learning platforms, the establishment of a culture of lifelong and continuous education and the creation of sustainable structures for vocational education and training are core concerns of the Commission and the German Presidency.
Nicolas Schmit, EU Commissioner for Employment and Social Rights, said:
"To manage digital and ecological change, labor markets need creative minds and skilled hands. Vocational education and training is used to train talented people. This is how people can build a career in our society and contribute to our economy. It has never been more important than today that vocational training providers, companies, trade unions, governments and other partners provide the right skills for lifelong learning. I firmly believe that vocational education and training can make a crucial contribution to recovery."
As part of the European Week of Vocational Education and Training 2020, local, regional and national organizations from the EU and beyond are organizing virtual events and activities that highlight the benefits of vocational education and training and its crucial role in lifelong learning.
Young learners will be able to acquire the basic skills they need to develop their careers, and adults will be given the opportunity for lifelong learning or retraining.
More than 781 events and activities have already been registered in 38 countries, reaching almost 1.6 million people.
This year, 28 ambassadors from 25 countries are supporting the European Week of Vocational Education and Training and promoting vocational qualifications.
They are nominated by the European Commission and are inspiring examples of the benefits of vocational education and training.
Their remarkable achievements demonstrate the benefits that vocational education and training can bring not only to young people but also to all those considering new learning opportunities.
Further information regarding the European Week of Vocational Training 2020 can be found here.