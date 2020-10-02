Sponsored Content
Approval for EU Membership Remains High Among Austrians
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: 5 hours ago; 15:40 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
A recent survey conducted by the Austrian Society for European Politics shows that the Covid-19 pandemic had only little or no effect on the approval for EU membership among the Austrian population. 70 percent of a representative sample wants to remain in the European Union.
The majority of Austrians remains in favor of EU membership, despite a mainly national approach to Covid-19 measures. / Picture: © European Union and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic currently has little impact on the approval of Austrians for membership in the European Union.
Over time, this approval remains at a high level. This is the result of a recent survey by the Austrian Society for European Politics (ÖGfE).
In the telephone survey conducted throughout …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
EU Puts a Hold on Austria's Fixed Cost Subsidies (September 9)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content