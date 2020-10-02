Approval for EU Membership Remains High Among Austrians

A recent survey conducted by the Austrian Society for European Politics shows that the Covid-19 pandemic had only little or no effect on the approval for EU membership among the Austrian population. 70 percent of a representative sample wants to remain in the European Union.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic currently has little impact on the approval of Austrians for membership in the European Union.

Over time, this approval remains at a high level. This is the result of a recent survey by the Austrian Society for European Politics (ÖGfE).

In the telephone survey conducted throughout …

