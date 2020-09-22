Sponsored Content
European Commission Approves Further EUR 4 Billion for Austrian Companies
People › Politicians ♦ Published: September 22, 2020; 12:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
Further EUR 4 billion intended to help Austrian companies sustain the Covid-19 crisis were approved by the European Commission. Grants and guarantees of up to EUR 800,000 per company can be given out in cases of hardship and danger of bankruptcy.
Austrian Finance Minister Blümel can provide further money for Austrian companies. / Picture: © BMF - Federal Ministry of Finance - Bundesministerium für Finanzen / Andy Wenzel / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
After Austria's government submitted a new notification, the European Commission has given the green light for a further EUR 4 billion in economic crisis aid for Austrian companies.
Specifically, this involves changes to the liquidity regulation, which was approved by the …
