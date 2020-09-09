Sponsored Content
EU Puts a Hold on Austria's Fixed Cost Subsidies
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: September 9, 2020; 14:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
The European Commission has questioned Austria's newly introduced fixed cost subsidy to the surprise of many Austrian politicians and experts. Companies in the sectors tourism and export were predominantly planned to be subsidized.
Finance Minister Blümel (middle) and Tourism Minister Köstinger (right) are surprised by the European Commission's concern over the fixed cost subsidy. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Regina Aigner
Officials from the European Commission have issued a document in which they are demanding detailed information about the new fixed cost subsidy, which is intended to benefit above all those industries that will have little or no business even over the autumn and winter.
The Commission, whose approval is necessary for the state aid, questions not only the amount of possible subsidies, but also the period until 2021.
Austria's politicians and experts reacted surprised: …
