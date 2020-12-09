Selmayr Visits Van der Bellen

Head of the Representation of the European Commission in Austria, Martin Selmayr, visited Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen prior to the upcoming European Council. The two politicians discussed current issues in Europea including the Covid-19 pandemic, the relations with the United States and the Brexit negotiations with the United Kingdom.

Head of the Representation of the European Commission in Austria, Martin Selmayr, visited President Van der Bellen. / Picture: © EC European Commission in Austria / Etienne Ansotte

Martin Selmayr, Head of the Representation of the European Commission in Austria, visited Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen to exchange views in the run-up to the European Council on issues currently affecting Europe.

