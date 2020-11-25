Selmayr: Member States Need To Decide on Skiing at Christmas

The recent debate about skiing during the Christmas holidays will need to be regulated on a national level, according to the Head of the Representation of the European Commission in Austria, Martin Selmayr. Selmayr states that the EU has neither the obligation nor the expertise to impose any EU wide rules in this matter.

Whether or not skiing will be possible in Europe during the Christmas holidays is heavily discussed at the moment.

With regard to the debate on skiing at Christmas, Martin Selmayr, Head of the Representation of the European Commission in Austria, emphasizes that this matter will be determined in the member states and not at EU level.

"The 27 EU member states are working together with the EU institutions to contain the …

