Tourism Conference: Clear Regulations and Low Infection Rates Are Prerequisites

Tourism in Austria will be possible with clear regulations and low infection rates, according to Tourism Minister Köstinger. The Federal Minister met with representatives of the federal states to discuss how and in which form winter tourism will be possible this year.

Tourism Minister Köstinger met with representatives of the Federal States to discuss current tourism-related issues. / Picture: © BMNT - Bundesministerium für Nachhaltigkeit und Tourismus / Paul Gruber

With Carinthia as host, the meeting of the provincial tourism officers took place with the focus of all federal states being the effects of Covid-19 on the whole tourism industry and the preparations for the winter season.

Tourism Officer Sebastian Schuschnig and Tourism Minister Elisabeth Köstinger summarized after the conference: …

