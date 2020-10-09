Sponsored Content
Federal Chamber of Commerce: Lockdown Is Unthinkable and Needs To Be Avoided
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:20 ♦ (Vindobona)
The heads of the Federal Chamber of Commerce emphasize the importance of avoiding a second lockdown due to rising Covid-19 cases in Austria. They also demand further support measures for the economy and particularly hope that the EU approves the planned fixed cost subsidy.
President of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce (WKO) emphasizes the importance of avoiding a second lockdown. / Picture: © WKO Austrian Chamber of Commerce / Marek Knopp | 6016 x 4016 px | 3,8 MB
According to the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO) a declining GDP requires targeted aid for the economy. The Chamber also considers the green light for fixed cost subsidies as an important signal for companies.
The current economic forecasts are more optimistic than in the summer, as the easing of travel restrictions at that time has had a more favorable effect on summer tourism than expected.
Since then, the situation has again become much more acute for some sectors due to new tightening of restrictions. …
