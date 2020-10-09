Federal Chamber of Commerce: Lockdown Is Unthinkable and Needs To Be Avoided

Lifestyle & TravelMore+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:20 ♦ (Vindobona)

The heads of the Federal Chamber of Commerce emphasize the importance of avoiding a second lockdown due to rising Covid-19 cases in Austria. They also demand further support measures for the economy and particularly hope that the EU approves the planned fixed cost subsidy.

President of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce (WKO) emphasizes the importance of avoiding a second lockdown. / Picture: © WKO Austrian Chamber of Commerce / Marek Knopp | 6016 x 4016 px | 3,8 MB

According to the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO) a declining GDP requires targeted aid for the economy. The Chamber also considers the green light for fixed cost subsidies as an important signal for companies.

The current economic forecasts are more optimistic than in the summer, as the easing of travel restrictions at that time has had a more favorable effect on summer tourism than expected.

Since then, the situation has again become much more acute for some sectors due to new tightening of restrictions. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Increase of Budget for Investment Subsidies to EUR 2 Billion (September 23)
WKO Secretary General: Labor Market Situation Improves, But Remains Great Challenge (September 7)
A Ban on Alcohol for Advent Markets May Be Discussed (September 4)
Read More
WKO Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Industry, Subsidies, Karlheinz Kopf, Hotel Industry, Harald Mahrer, GDP Gross Domestic Product, EU European Union, EC European Commission, COVID-19
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter