WKO Secretary General: Labor Market Situation Improves, But Remains Great Challenge

The secretary general of Austria's Federal Chamber of Commerce WKO recognizes a slightly positive trend in the labor market but underlines the importance of ongoing and future economic measures.

The secretary general of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce, Karlheinz Kopf, sees slight improvements in the labor market. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / PHOTO SIMONIS

According to secretary general of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce WKO, Karlheinz Kopf, sustainable relaxation on the job market can only be achieved by a quick return to the economic performance before Covid-19.

With a minus of about 10,000 unemployed …

