New Head of the European Commission in Austria Took Up His Post

Martin Selmayr has been Head of the Representation of the European Commission in Austria since 1 November 2019. "I am pleased to work together with Austria to make the European project fit for the future". / Picture: © EC European Commission in Austria / Etienne Ansotte

"I am very pleased to be active in the geographical heart of Europe in the future and to work together with Austria to make the European project fit for the future. In view of the current internal and geopolitical challenges, the EU must demonstrate unity and ability to act and build new bridges in and between our Member States. Europe will only be able to take its destiny into its own hands and preserve its values if it is united and resolute in the central issues of the future. This is particularly true in view of the current negotiations on the long-term EU budget. Europe can become an international pioneer in questions of climate change and digitisation. To achieve this, we now need more commitment from everyone to a strong Europe capable of action," says Selmayr.

The European lawyer from Germany succeeds Jörg Wojahn, who moved from Vienna to Berlin at the beginning of September and now heads the Representation of the European Commission in Germany. Wolfgang Bogensberger, Head of Political Reporting, was in charge of the official duties in Austria on an interim basis.

Top position in the Commission

Selmayr has held key positions in the European Commission for 15 years, including Spokesman for the Information Society and Media Commission (November 2004 - February 2010), Head of Cabinet of Commission Vice-President Viviane Reding, responsible for Justice, Fundamental Rights and Citizenship (February 2010 - June 2014), Head of Cabinet of Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (November 2014 - February 2018) and Secretary General of the European Commission (March 2018 - July 2019). As Secretary General, he was responsible in particular for the preparation of the future multiannual financial framework, the Brexit negotiations and the EU-Japan Free Trade Agreement, which entered into force on 1 February 2019. He was also responsible for the negotiation and implementation of the joint declaration of President Juncker and US President Trump of 25 July 2018, which provided for de-escalation in transatlantic trade relations. For his achievements during the Austrian Presidency of the EU Council of Ministers in the second half of 2018, Selmayr was awarded the Silver Medal of Honor with Ribbon for Services to the Republic of Austria last Tuesday in Brussels.

Lectureship at the Danube University Krems

Selmayr received his doctorate in law from the University of Passau in 2001. He teaches European law with a focus on commercial and financial law, EU and US antitrust law as well as EU data protection law at the Danube University Krems and at the University of Saarland. Selmayr studied law at the Universities of Geneva and Passau, at King's College in London and at the University of California in Berkeley and Davis. He has authored numerous scientific publications, in particular on the legal foundations of the European Economic and Monetary Union and on European data protection.

Representations in all Member States

The European Commission has representations in all EU Member States as well as in individual regions. In Austria, the Commission Representation is located in the House of the EU in Wipplinger Strasse in Vienna, where the liaison office of the European Parliament is also based. The Representations are the eye, ear and voice of the Commission. They are in close contact with local authorities and stakeholders and inform the media and the public about EU policies. Conversely, the Representations keep the Commission's central services informed of important developments in the Member States.