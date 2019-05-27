Sponsored
Article Tools

EU and UN - 40 Years Together in Vienna

Published: May 27, 2019; 17:06 · (Vindobona)

Both the UN United Nations and the EU European Union celebrate their 40th anniversary in Vienna. The Delegation of the European Union to the International Organisations in Vienna was established as soon as the United Nations opened their Vienna headquarters in 1979.

EU and UN - 40 Years Together in Vienna / Picture: © Viennese-EU-UN Crossed flags by Vindobona.org

Ever since, the EU’s local diplomatic representation has fostered a close cooperation between the two international organisations which has led to a number of remarkable results.

Ambassador Didier Lenoir, Head of the EU-Delegation to the international Organisations in Vienna, said on the anniversary: "The European Union's commitment to effective rules-based multilateralism,…

This article includes a total of 836 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Vivian Nwunaku Rose Okeke, International Organizations, Haus der Europaeischen Union Wien, Didier Lenoir, UN United Nations, Joerg Wojahn, EU European Union, European Commission Representation in Austria, UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Nigeria, Alicia Buenrostro Massieu, Mexico, Drugs, 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, Sustainable Energy, JCPOA Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, UNCITRAL United Nations Commission on International Trade Law, COPUOS, Federica Mogherini, Antonio Guterres
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter