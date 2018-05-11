The Future of the EU: Europe Day Is To Be Given Greater Importance

Meeting and discussion with pupils from 28 EU member states at the Hofburg Imperial Palace Vienna / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits/HBF

What is Europe Day?



The "Europe Day" of the EU is the name of an annual observance by the European Union, held on 9 May.



It is also known as Schuman Day, in commemoration of the 1950 Schuman Declaration. It was introduced in 1985 by the predecessor organization of the EU. The declaration proposed the pooling of French and West German coal and steel industries, leading to the creation of the European Coal and Steel Community, the first European Community, established in 1952.



The "Europe Day" is the EU's "equivalent of a national day", and its observance is strongly associated with the display of the EU's equivalent of a national flag, the "European flag or emblem".



Meeting and discussion with pupils from 28 EU member states



Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed one pupil from each member state of the European Union to an interview at the Hofburg.



The Federal President asked whether EU states have enough glue, enough stuff to hold the EU together.



The pupils affirmed the question of the cohesion of the EU states, but criticized the lack of commitment of national politicians to the European unification process.



More political education in schools and a more comprehensive climate policy are the main demands of the pupils who took part in the discussion together with the representative of the EU Commission in Austria, Jörg Wojahn.



Brexit is a development in the wrong direction. The young Britons would have voted against the resignation, but did not go to the polls. The key, according to the pupils, is better education. There must be more investment. They want a subject of political education. One has to learn more about how politics functions and who has a seat in Brussels.



The young people are calling for less nationalism from the representatives in Brussels. There are no politicians today who really burn for the EU and push forward.



"Malta prevents regulations on corruption, Ireland on tax evasion. There should be no such thing, it slows down the development of the Union".



On the subject of refugees, the pupils agreed that more solidarity and fairer distribution of people were needed. This will become increasingly important in the future, as many people will continue to make their way to Europe over the next few decades, mainly because of the effects of climate change. Here the EU has an important role to play in the fight against global warming, especially in renewable energy. The individual nation states were not sufficiently committed to this.



We must be more active on the world stage, and the European Union is also an important role model for many similar alliances around the globe.



Europe Day is to be given greater importance by holding public festivals throughout the European Union on Europe Day.