Head of the European Commission in Vienna Leaves for Berlin

The European Commission appointed Dr. Jörg Wojahn as new Head of Representation in Germany. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Asurnipal [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

Mr. Wojahn, a German national, is currently Head of the European Commission's Representation in Austria.

The European Commission has decided to appoint him as the new Head of its Representation in Berlin, Germany.

He will take up his duties on 1 September 2019.

Mr. Wojahn is succeeding Mr. Richard Kühnel, whom the Commission has appointed to the position of a Director in its department for communication (DG COMM).

A highly experienced professional in the area of communications and diplomacy, Mr Wojahn has successfully been leading, over the past four years, the European Commission Representation in Vienna, promoting the work of the institution in the country and engaging with citizens and stakeholders.

With 20 years of professional experience, he brings to the job in-depth knowledge of international relations, as well as excellent management and communication skills, notably as former spokesperson of the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), and as former journalist and member of the Brussels press corps.

Mr. Wojahn holds a PhD in Public International Law from the University of Kiel, Germany.

He obtained his law degree from the University of Passau in Germany and also studied at the University of Santiago de Compostela in Spain.

After spending a few years at the Court of Appeal in Baden Baden in Germany, he chose to pursue a career in journalism and communications and became Der Standard's EU and NATO correspondent and foreign affairs reporter in Vienna and then in Brussels.

Mr. Wojahn joined the European Commission in 2004, when he became the spokesperson of the European Anti-Fraud Office.

In 2010, he moved to the EU Delegation for Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain in Riyadh, serving as Counsellor for Trade Affairs in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

He took up the role of Head of the European Commission's Representation in Vienna in September 2015.

