European Commission: Changing of the Guard in Austria

Dr. Martin Selmayr will become EC Head of Representation in Vienna from 1 November 2019. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Saeima [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)]

The European Commission has decided to appoint Mr. Martin Selmayr to the temporary function of Hors Classe Adviser in the Secretariat-General as of 1 August 2019 and as the new Head of its Representation in Vienna, Austria as of 1 November 2019.

In his capacity as Hors Classe Adviser, Mr. Selmayr will continue to advise President Jean-Claude Juncker on important strategic…