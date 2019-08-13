Sponsored
European Commission: Changing of the Guard in Austria
Published: Yesterday; 20:08 · (Vindobona)
Dr. Martin Selmayr takes over the position of Head of Representation in Austria from Dr. Jörg Wojahn as of 1 November 2019. Mr. Wojahn has been appointed as the new Head of the European Commission's Representation in Berlin.
Dr. Martin Selmayr will become EC Head of Representation in Vienna from 1 November 2019. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Saeima [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)]
The European Commission has decided to appoint Mr. Martin Selmayr to the temporary function of Hors Classe Adviser in the Secretariat-General as of 1 August 2019 and as the new Head of its Representation in Vienna, Austria as of 1 November 2019.
In his capacity as Hors Classe Adviser, Mr. Selmayr will continue to advise President Jean-Claude Juncker on important strategic…
