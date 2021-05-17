Liberation of Concentration Camp: International Diplomatic Delegation Commemorates Anniversary
Sponsored Content
Due to COVID-19 restriction a limited delegation of political and diplomatic representatives gathered on Sunday in the Mauthausen Concentration Camp for the traditional commemoration of the 76th anniversary of its liberation while honoring the memory of the dead.
2021 Mauthausen Camp Liberation Commemoration / Picture: © APA / Mittelschüler-Kartell-Verband / CC BY-SA
In a ceremony covered by several Austrian media outlets, diplomatic delegations from numerous countries together with Austrian political representatives commemorated the liberation of the Mauthausen concentration camp by US troops on Sunday May 16th.
Between 1938 and 1945, …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Agreement Between Israel and Austria on the Joint Use of Archival Materials (October 16, 2020)
Russia Commemorates 500 Officers Murdered by Austrians (February 3, 2020)
Holocaust Remembrance Day: Fighting Anti-Semitism with All Strengths (January 31, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
World War II, Wolfgang Mueckstein, Werner Kogler, USA, Russian Embassy in Vienna, Ralf Beste, Mauthausen - Gusen Concentration Camp, Leonore Gewessler, French Embassy in Vienna, Embassy of The Netherlands, Embassy of Greece in Vienna, Embassy of Germany, COVID-19, Chinese Embassy in Vienna, Belarus, Albania
Featured
Sponsored Content