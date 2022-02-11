Sponsored Content
Head of UN Women Discusses Deteriorating Situation Under Oppressive Taliban Rule
UN Women Executive Director Sima Sami Bahous discussed the distressing situation for women in Afghanistan under the Taliban with the Austrian Minister for Women Susanne Raab. Read more about their conversation.
UN Women Executive Director Sima Sami Bahous: "The fight for women’s rights cannot rest on the shoulders of Afghan women alone." / Picture: © UN Photo / Evan Schneider
The Executive Director of UN Women, Sima Sami Bahous, recently exchanged views on the situation of girls and women in Afghanistan with the Austrian Minister for Women, Susanne Raab, via video conference.
Raab emphasized, once again, that the Austrian government attaches great importance to on-site assistance.…
