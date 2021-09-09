Sponsored Content
Aid Package for Afghanistan Approved by Austrian Federal Government
Sponsored Content
The Austrian Federal Government has officially approved 18 million euros in emergency aid for Afghanistan that it had previously promised. The aid will go from the Austrian Foreign Ministry's Foreign Disaster Fund (AKF) to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), UN Women, and the UN World Food Program.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz: "The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan was already extremely difficult before the Taliban took power and has now deteriorated significantly. We can and want to provide support in this difficult situation." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Petty Officer 1st Class Mark O'Donald (U.S. Armed Forces), Public domain
According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), almost half of the Afghan population, over 18 million people, are dependent on humanitarian aid due to the conflicts in the country that have been going on for decades. Nearly three million Afghans are displaced in their own country, and another 2.5 million have fled abroad. The takeover by the Taliban has intensified these developments and is having a destabilizing effect on the entire region. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Vučić Hosted Kurz: The "Fight Against Illegal Migration" (September 7)
Sponsored Content
Read More
WFP World Food Programme, Werner Kogler, UNHCR United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UN Women - United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, Taliban, Susanne Raab, Sebastian Kurz, Refugees, Humanitarian Aid, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Auslandskatastrophenfonds - Foreign Disaster Fund, Alexander Schallenberg, Afghanistan, ADA Austrian Development Agency
Featured
Sponsored Content