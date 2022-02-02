Sponsored Content
Armenia and Austria Strengthen Bilateral Ties
Foreign Minister Schallenberg is visiting Armenia in an attempt to strengthen bilateral ties. Read about Austrian-Armenian relations and Schallenberg's trip, which includes meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg: "Austria and Armenia share a close friendship. And a cultural affinity. My visit underscores our strong desire for increased economic cooperation." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Սէրուժ Ուրիշեան (Serouj Ourishian), CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg is in Armenia accompanied by an Austrian business delegation.
In addition to meetings with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, visits to an agricultural project run by the Austrian Development Agency (ADA) and a steel mill equipped by an Austrian company are on the agenda. …
