The Ukraine Invasion and India: Schallenberg in New Delhi
Foreign Minister Schallenberg visited India to hold talks in the capital New Delhi. In addition to other regional and international security policy topics of discussion, the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine will be the main topic.
The crossed flags of Austria and India. / Picture: © Indian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
Foreign Minister Schallenberg continues his trip to India following his visit to Pakistan. Talks were held in the capital New Delhi with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and national security adviser Ajit Doval. In addition to other regional and international security policy topics of discussion, the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine will be the main topic.…
