Austrian Parliamentary Delegation Visits India, Which Maintains a Special Strategic Partnership with Russia
An Austrian delegation traveled to India last week to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. Among other things, the delegation discussed the conflict in Ukraine and the hesitant attitude of the Indian government, which has so far not openly opposed the Kremlin.
President of the National Council Wolfgang Sobotka and President of the Federal Council Christine Schwarz-Fuchs traveled to India this week with an Austrian delegation to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
Oma Birla, India's Speaker of Parliament, received the delegation, which also included National Council members Reinhold Lopatka (ÖVP), Christoph Matznetter (SPÖ) and Nikolaus Scherak (NEOS).
The Austrian group on diplomatic mission, also met many other Indian officials, such as Venkaiah Naidu, who is Vice President and Chairman of the Second Chamber in the Indian Parliament.
The invitation to India came after bilateral talks during the 5th IPU World Conference of Speakers of Parliament last September in Vienna. The cooperation is to be intensified in the future. For this purpose, an Indian-Austrian friendship group will be established in the Indian Parliament, which will exchange information with the corresponding group in the Austrian Parliament. …
