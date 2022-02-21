Sponsored Content
Indian Edtech Giant Byju's Acquires Austrian Math App GeoGebra in €100 Million Deal
Sponsored Content
India's most valuable startup Byju's is buying Linz-based Geogebra, it has now been announced. Neither company disclosed the purchase price, but insiders say the deal is worth about 100 million euros and includes both cash and stock.
Byju Raveendran, Byju's founder and CEO. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / cherian_in, CC BY 2.0
Byju's has acquired Austria-based startup GeoGebra.
This is the latest in a series of acquisitions by the Indian education giant as it expands its online learning platform globally.
Neither company has disclosed the purchase price, but a source familiar with the matter said the deal amounts to about €100 million and includes both cash and stock. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Opportunities for Businesses in India and Austria (July 19, 2021)
Austria Provides Covid-19 Aid for India (April 28, 2021)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured