Opportunities for Businesses in India and Austria

PeopleOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 15:17 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Ambassador of India to Austria, H.E. Jaideep Mazumdar, and the President of the Federation of Austrian Industries discuss collaboration between Indian and Austrian companies.

Georg Knill (left) met Ambassador of India to Austria, H.E. Jaideep Mazumdar (right). / Picture: © Embassy/Permanent Mission of India, Vienna

The Ambassador of India to Austria, Montenegro and The Holy See, and Permanent Representative to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna, Governor of the Board of IAEA, Jaideep Mazumdar met Mr. Georg Knill, president of the Federation of Austrian Industries (IV) …

