India and Slovak Republic Rejoin Global Research Institute IIASA

The two former member countries India and Slovak Republic have rejoined the international Research Institute "IIASA - International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis" in Laxenburg near Vienna in recognition of their mutual benefits of scientific collaboration in a broad field of activities of global concern and interest.

India and Slovak Republic re-establish ties with Laxenburg based IIASA. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gryffindor [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

The Slovak Republic has rejoined IIASA as a national member with its membership supported through the Ministry of Education, Science, Research, and Sport, and the Slovak Committee for Cooperation with IIASA.

Recognizing the mutual benefits of scientific collaboration in a broad field of activities of global concern and interest, India has rejoined IIASA as a full member through the Technology Information, Forecasting, and Assessment Council (TIFAC). …

