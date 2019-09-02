International Research Institute Opens its Doors

IIASA Open Day: IIASA will open its doors to the general public. Come and visit! / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gryffindor [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

The IIASA - International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (Internationales Institut für angewandte Systemanalyse) is an international research institute located in the New Palace in Laxenburg (Blauer Hof), approximately 15-30 minutes south of Vienna.

IIASA conducts interdisciplinary scientific research in fields such as environment, economy, technology and population with regard to the human dimension of global change.

It is IIASA's task to find solutions for global and universal problems for the benefit of people, society and the environment by means of applied systems analysis, and to make the resulting findings and guidelines available to political decision-makers worldwide.

In cooperation with the Laxenburg mayor and all historic sites in town, IIASA will open its door to the general public on the National Heritage Day (Tag des Denkmals) on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Visitors who register for one of the guided tours will be able to see countless attractions of the castle, including the Elisabeth Room with a majestic portrait of Empress Maria Theresia and the Sissi Pavillion.

If you are more interested in history of art and the Habsburgs’ time in Laxenburg, register for one of the "Schloss Laxenburg history" guided tours. These tours will only be given in German only.

If you are interested in both the history of the castle and IIASA, register for one of "IIASA history" guided tours (in English or German)

The tours will take the visitors along the following route:

1. Tour start - Brief introduction to IIASA

2. Main staircase - IIASA Directors and Council Chairs

3. Wodak Room - The beginnings of IIASA

4. NMO Gallery - IIASA National Member Organizations

5. Elisabeth Room - The Habsburg Era

6. Sissi Pavillion - Empress Elisabeth in Laxenburg

7. Schlossplatz - End of tour

Guided Tours

There are limited spaces available (25 visitors per tour), so please make sure your reserve a spot at a suitable time for yourself.

Registration closes on Thursday, September 26 at 12:00.

Please note that the tours are not suited for visitors on wheelchairs.

Starting point for each tour is in the IIASA reception area (main building across from the church). Visitors without a valid registration will only be able to enter the main lobby of the castle.

11:00 ‐ 11:45 "Schloss Laxenburg history" tour

12:00 ‐ 12:45 "IIASA history" tour

13:00 ‐ 13:45 "Schloss Laxenburg history" tour

14:00 ‐ 14:45 "IIASA history" tour

15:00 ‐ 15:45 "Schloss Laxenburg history" tour

16:00 ‐ 16:45 "IIASA history" tour

Location:

IIASA - International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis Internationales

Institut für angewandte Systemanalyse

Schlossplatz 1

2361 Laxenburg

Austria

Website: https://www.iiasa.ac.at/

Further information and registration: https://www.iiasa.ac.at/web/home/about/events/190929_IIASA_Open_Day.html