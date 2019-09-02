International Research Institute Opens its Doors
For the first time in many years, the IIASA at Schloss Laxenburg will be accessible to external visitors on the National Heritage Day (Tag des Denkmals) on 29 September 2019, who will have a unique chance to learn all about the history of the castle and IIASA.
The IIASA - International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (Internationales Institut für angewandte Systemanalyse) is an international research institute located in the New Palace in Laxenburg (Blauer Hof), approximately 15-30 minutes south of Vienna.
IIASA conducts interdisciplinary scientific research in fields such as environment, economy, technology and population with regard to the human dimension of global change.
It is IIASA's task to find solutions for global and universal problems for the benefit of people, society and the environment by means of applied systems analysis, and to make the resulting findings and guidelines available to political decision-makers worldwide.
In cooperation with the Laxenburg mayor and all historic sites in town, IIASA will open its door to the general public on the National Heritage Day (Tag des Denkmals) on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Visitors who register for one of the guided tours will be able to see countless attractions of the castle, including the Elisabeth Room with a majestic portrait of Empress Maria Theresia and the Sissi Pavillion.
If you are more interested in history of art and the Habsburgs’ time in Laxenburg, register for one of the "Schloss Laxenburg history" guided tours. These tours will only be given in German only.
If you are interested in both the history of the castle and IIASA, register for one of "IIASA history" guided tours (in English or German)
The tours will take the visitors along the following route:
1. Tour start - Brief introduction to IIASA
2. Main staircase - IIASA Directors and Council Chairs
3. Wodak Room - The beginnings of IIASA
4. NMO Gallery - IIASA National Member Organizations
5. Elisabeth Room - The Habsburg Era
6. Sissi Pavillion - Empress Elisabeth in Laxenburg
7. Schlossplatz - End of tour
Guided Tours
There are limited spaces available (25 visitors per tour), so please make sure your reserve a spot at a suitable time for yourself.
Registration closes on Thursday, September 26 at 12:00.
Please note that the tours are not suited for visitors on wheelchairs.
Starting point for each tour is in the IIASA reception area (main building across from the church). Visitors without a valid registration will only be able to enter the main lobby of the castle.
11:00 ‐ 11:45 "Schloss Laxenburg history" tour
12:00 ‐ 12:45 "IIASA history" tour
13:00 ‐ 13:45 "Schloss Laxenburg history" tour
14:00 ‐ 14:45 "IIASA history" tour
15:00 ‐ 15:45 "Schloss Laxenburg history" tour
16:00 ‐ 16:45 "IIASA history" tour
Location:
IIASA - International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis Internationales
Institut für angewandte Systemanalyse
Schlossplatz 1
2361 Laxenburg
Austria
Website: https://www.iiasa.ac.at/
Further information and registration: https://www.iiasa.ac.at/web/home/about/events/190929_IIASA_Open_Day.html