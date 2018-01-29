IIASA Builds Bridge through Science with Israel

IIASA is housed in the Blauer Hof Palace in Laxenburg, Austria / Picture: © By Gryffindor (Own work) [GFDL (http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/fdl.html) or CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

IIASA was established in October 1972, during the Cold War, at the initiative of the Soviet Union and the United States to promote scientific cooperation between East and West.



Today IIASA is an international scientific institute that conducts research into the critical issues of global environmental, economic, technological, and social change.



IIASA builds bridges through science by bringing together a global network of around 3,500 scholars and over 700 partner institutions to build international consortia to find solutions and consensus on environmental issues that cross international boundaries.



The institute is located in Laxenburg, 24k south of Vienna.



IIASA Director General and CEO Professor Dr Pavel Kabat welcomed Israel as the newest IIASA member country, saying: “The quality of Israeli science and its scientists also brings great value to IIASA research, and will further enhance the excellence of the international research projects conducted by IIASA and its member countries, along with IIASA’s expertise and collaboration in the Middle East.”



Together, IIASA, the Israel Committee for IIASA, Israeli researchers, and public planning authorities intend to develop international research collaborations to find solutions to the complex global challenges that impact Israeland the broader region.



These include projects to support a long-term sustainable energy strategy for Israel, a package of measures to reduce air pollution in the wider region, and scientific support for national socioeconomic strategic planning.



“We are delighted to become IIASA’s newest member country. Israel is grappling with multiple challenges - from water and energy security issues to air pollution and demography - that will benefit from the integrated and international perspective that IIASA can provide” said Professor Moti Herskowitz who is Head of the Israel Committee for IIASA, former Vice-President, and Dean for Research and Development at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.



The activities of the Israel committee for IIASA will be coordinated by the Ministry of Science and Technology and by the National Economic Council.



IIASA membership will also help develop the research base for systems analysis in Israel. Systems analysis is one of the few research tools with the breadth and depth to explore complex problems across multiple sectors, countries, and timeframes—typical of many of the challenges facing countries in the Middle East.



The cooperation was planned well in advance. Dr. Shmuel Abramzon, Head of Research at the National Economic Council of Israel, led an assessment of IIASA and its potential value to Israel during 2016. This included a visit to IIASA in July 2016 by a delegation of experts from Tel Aviv University, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Environmental Protection. “The delegation found that IIASA’s research was both high quality and highly applicable to the national, regional, and global challenges that Israel faces,” Abramzon said.



IIASA is a non-governmental institution funded by its member countries, which currently include: Australia, Austria, Brazil, China, Egypt, Finland, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Republic of Korea, Russia, South Africa, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United States of America. It's also funded by scientific organizations, contracts, grants, and donations from governments, international organizations, academia, business, and individuals.