Sponsored
Article Tools
South African to Lead Global Research Institute IIASA in Laxenburg near Vienna
Published: October 1, 2018; 11:20 · (Vindobona)
Vice Chancellor of South Africa’s University of KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Albert S. van Jaarsveld, has been appointed as Director General and CEO of the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA). Dr. Albert van Jaarsveld has become the eleventh Director General of IIASA on 1 October 2018. He succeeds outgoing Director General Professor Pavel Kabat who became the first Chief Scientist of the United Nation’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
Van Jaarsveld will be responsible for the formulation, management, and administration of all research programs and other activities at IIASA / Picture: © IIASA - International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis / Beatriz MayorThis article includes a total of 951 words.
As Director General and CEO, Van Jaarsveld will be responsible for the formulation, management, and administration of all research programs and other activities at IIASA.
The International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) is an independent, international, science, and science-to-policy institute. IIASA has 23 member countries, nearly 400 international staff, and a…
Fast News Search