Brexit: Global Research Institute IIASA Gratified that UK Remains Member
Organizations › International Organizations ♦ Published: February 10, 2020; 20:49 ♦ (Vindobona)
The UK, which is one of 23 member countries and which has been a member of the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) in Laxenburg near Vienna since 2015, has confirmed funding for a further five years of UK membership of the institute.
The three UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) councils that jointly represent the UK membership of IIASA have confirmed funding for a further five years. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Furfur [(http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/).]
The UK has been a member of IIASA since 2015.
During this time, there has been a marked increase in UK-IIASA research links, which have contributed to the development of the UK’s…
