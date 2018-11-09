YSSP Fund 2011 - 2018: Visionary Young Scientists Looking for Donors / Picture: © IIASA - International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis

Since its beginnings, the Young Scientists Summer Program has been central to the IIASA mission by cultivating individual expertise, fostering interdisciplinary cooperation and building global networks.

Many YSSPers receive funding from their IIASA National Member Organizations, but each year there are gaps.

The YSSP Fund provides financial support for selected YSSP fellows to participate in the program and join the worldwide network of over 1,800 young researchers from more than 50 countries who have spent time at IIASA over the past 40 years.

Since 2011, donations to the YSSP Fund enabled 28 young researchers to participate in the YSSP.

The 2018 YSSP Fund will sponsor seven YSSP fellows.

With additional contributions, the YSSP Fund could offer additional support to highly qualified students, often from developing countries, who would not otherwise be able to share the unique YSSP experience and contribute to IIASA’s scientific progress.

Don’t forget to apply for the 2019 YSSP

Applications for YSSP 2019 are now being accepted! Deadline is 11 January 2019.

From June through August accepted participants work within the Institute’s research programs under the guidance of IIASA scientific staff.

The application process is simple and convenient (see below).

Applicants from all countries are welcome, although IIASA gives priority to citizens or residents of NMO countries.

Participation in the YSSP is only possible for one summer (however, you may apply several times).

Who should apply?

The program is designed for PhD students (ideally about 2 years prior to receiving their PhD) working on a field compatible with ongoing research at IIASA and a wish to explore the policy implications of their work.

Participants will be working under the direct supervision of an experienced IIASA scientist in a unique interdisciplinary and international research environment. They will produce a paper (serving as first step towards a publishable journal article) and will get the opportunity to build up contacts for future collaboration within IIASA's worldwide network.

PROGRAM AREAS

Air Quality and Greenhouse Gases

Advanced Systems Analysis

Ecosystem Services and Management

Energy

Evolution and Ecology

Risk and Resilience

Transitions to New Technologies

Water

World Population

FLAGSHIP PROJECTS

Arctic Futures Initiative

Tropical Futures Initiative

Water Futures and Solutions Initiative

Challenges and Opportunities of Economic Integration within European and Eurasian Space

Integrated Solutions for Water, Energy, and Land (ISWEL)

