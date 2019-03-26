Sponsored
Laxenburg Research Institute IIASA Deepens Relations with South Korea
Since the Republic of Korea’s (South Korea) membership of IIASA began in 2008, a range of research collaborations and capacity building activities have been developed by IIASA and 18 Korean research partners. Now, Shin Dong-ik, Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Korea to the United Nations in Vienna, visited IIASA to learn more and to talk about the IIASA research agenda and the institute's current and future research collaborations with South Korea.
