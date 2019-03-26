Meet the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Austria: H.E. Mr. Shin Dong-ik

Ambassador Shin has dedicated his career to multilateral and global affairs since 1981. / Picture: © Ministry of Foreign Affairs Republic of Korea

Since joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1981, Ambassador Shin has dedicated his career to multilateral and global affairs.

During the early years of his career, he held political, economic and consular posts in Seattle, Kuala Lumpur and Geneva.

> Consul, Korean Consulate General in Seattle (1986).

> First Secretary, Korean Embassy to Malaysia (1992);

Research Fellow, International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London (1996);



He also served as Principal Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Director for Security Policy and Deputy Director General for Policy Planning.

> Principal Secretary to the Minister, MOFAT (1998);

> Director, Security Policy Division, Office of Policy Planning and International Organizations, MOFAT (1999);

> Counsellor, Korean Permanent Mission to the UN Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva (2000);

> Deputy Director-General for Information and Security Policy, MOFAT (2003);

> Senior Assistant Secretary, Office of the President (2004);

He worked as Minister-Counselor from 2005 to 2008 at the Korean Mission to the United Nations in New York.

> Minister-Counsellor, Korean Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York (2005);

He served as the Director-General for International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2008–2010).

> Director-General for International Organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MOFAT) (2008);

> Advisor, United Nations Foundation and UN Peacebuilding Support Office in New York (2010);

He was Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative at the Korean Mission to the United Nations in New York (2011–2013).

> Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative, Korean Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York (2011);

In July 2013 Ambassador Shin received the Order of Service Merit from the government of the Republic of Korea.



From 2013 to 2016 he served as Deputy Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs.

> Deputy Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs, MFA (2013);

In 2016 Ambassador Dong-ik Shin was appointed as President of the Institute of Foreign Affairs and National Security (IFANS) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea.

> President of the Institute of Foreign Affairs and National Security, Korea National Diplomatic Academy (KNDA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) (2016);

Ambassador Shin served as chair of the Nuclear Suppliers Group from January to June 2017 and as Sherpa for the Korean President at the 2014 Nuclear Security Summit.

On March 2, 2017, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

Ambassador Shin holds two Master of Arts degrees, one in international relations from the University of Pennsylvania (M.A. in International Relations) and another in political science (M.A. in Politics) from Yonsei University. He also holds a B.A. in Political Science and International Relations from Yonsei University.

In 1997 he was a Research Associate at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London and in 2010 an Advisor at the United Nations Foundation in New York.

During his diplomatic career Ambassador Shin has written many articles that have appeared in publications such as Survival (UK), Pacific Review (UK), Diplomacy (Korea), Foreign Policy (Korea), IFANS Review (Korea) and newspapers in Korea.

Mr. Shin is married and has two daughters.

Source: Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Austria and Permanent Mission of the

Republic of Korea to the International Organizations in Vienna