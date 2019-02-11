Austrian State Visit to the Mutually Hostile Countries Japan and South Korea

Kurz: "East Asia offers many opportunities and we can learn a lot from South Korea and Japan in the area of digitization, for example, with regard to innovation or the 5G network in South Korea. In addition, we want to deepen our trade relations." / Picture: © Japanese, South Korean and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona.org

Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz visits the two East Asian states of South Korea and Japan with an economic delegation and the Ministers for Digitisation, Margarete Schramböck, for Education Heinz Faßmann and for Transport Norbert Hofer.

"The East Asian region offers many opportunities for our companies. We can also learn a lot from South Korea and Japan, particularly in the…