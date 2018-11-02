Article Tools

Japan and Austria are Preparing for Celebrations of 150 Years of Diplomatic Relations

Published: November 2, 2018; 14:00 · (Vindobona)

In 2019, Japan and Austria will commemorate the 150th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. As part of the preparations for the celebrations, an increasing number of meetings and consultations are currently taking place between the two countries.

Japan and Austria are Preparing for Celebrations of 150 Years of Diplomatic Relations / Picture: © Japanese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

Both countries established diplomatic relations with the arrival of the first Austrian mission to Japan on 19 September 1869 and the signing of the "Treaty of Amity and Commerce".

Diplomatic relations were restored in July 1953 by an exchange of notes, after having passed through a period of interruption during the Second World War.

