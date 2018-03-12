Permanent Mission of Japan to the International Organizations in Vienna, Austria / 在ウィーン国際機関日本政府代表部

Itsukushima Shrine (厳島神社 Itsukushima-jinja) / Picture: © Pixabay / MustangJoe [CC0 Creative Commons]

Japan maintains two diplomatic representations in Vienna.



The Permanent Mission of Japan to the International Organizations in Vienna (shown here) and the Japanese Embassy (click here). The Japanese Embassy is responsible for developing and maintaining relations between Japan and Austria.



The Permanent Mission of Japan (PMJ) is the bridge between Japan and nine international organizations based in Vienna, Austria.

These organizations contribute to international efforts on important global agendas such as the peaceful use of atomic energy, disarmament and non-proliferation, industrial development, drugs and crime, and cooperation in outer space.

Permanent Mission of Japan to the International Organizations in Vienna

Andromeda Tower, Donau-City-Strasse 6, 1220, Vienna, Austria

Telephone: +43 (0)1 260 63 0

Fax: +43 (0)1 263 6750

Working hours: 9:00 - 17:00

The priorities of the PMJ are as follows:



1) Firstly, the PMJ provides information on Japan in a correct, prompt, and transparent manner.

The world is keen to know what is going on in Japan, in particular its handling of the accident at TEPCO’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, and its new energy policy.

By sharing up-to-date information, including via the IAEA and UNSCEA, the PMJ does its utmost to make sure that Japan’s current situations be well understood.

At the same time, the PMJ conveys back to Japan messages from outside, ie what expectations of interests the world has about Japan.



2) Secondly, the PMJ plays a catalytic role so that Japan continues to play a responsible role as a major country contributing to the key global agendas that are covered by the organizations here, e.g.:

> 2015 was the 70th anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Preventing the proliferation of nuclear arms and promoting nuclear disarmament is one of the most important agendas for Japanese diplomacy. Japan will play a leading role in the IAEA, the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) and in other international regimes such as the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), Wassenaar Arrangement, and the Hague Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missile Proliferation (HCoC).

> Japan will contribute to the international peaceful use of nuclear energy, by sharing advanced Japanese nuclear technology with the world, while placing an emphasis on the highest possible level of safety.

> Japan will contribute to the process of international rulemaking and promotion of international cooperation through discussions in the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS).

> Japan wants to achieve the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs). Japan will continue to support the development programs utilizing the expertize of the international organizations here in Vienna, such as industrial development through the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and technical cooperation in non-power uses of nuclear technology, including in the area of health, food, agriculture and water resources management, by the IAEA.

> Important conferences on drugs and crime are being held, including the United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice and the Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly on the World Drug Problem (UNGASS). The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has a wealth of experience and knowledge in these areas, particularly in drug trafficking, trafficking in persons and other organized crimes, corruption and counter terrorism. Japan will be actively engaged in addressing the challenges in these areas through cooperation with the UNODC.



3) Thirdly, Japan places an emphasis on participatory and inclusive approach to the challenges we face.

Many of the issues dealt with in Vienna span the political, technical, and social spheres, and the cooperation of those who have the relevant expertise is critical. PMJ works together with all the right people and organizations that have the best skills and knowledge to tackling global challenges we face.

Source: Website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan (http://www.vie-mission.emb-japan.go.jp/itprtop_en/index.html)