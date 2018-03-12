Embassy of Japan in Vienna, Austria

National flag of Japan: Nisshōki (日章旗)or Hi no maru (日の丸). It embodies the country's sobriquet: Land of the Rising Sun. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / [Public Domain]

Japan maintains two diplomatic representations in Vienna.



The Japanese Embassy (shown here) and the Permanent Mission of Japan to the International Organizations in Vienna (click here).



The Japanese Embassy is responsible for developing and maintaining relations between Japan and Austria.

Japanese Embassy

Hessgasse 6

1010 Vienna, Austria

Tel: +43 (0)1 - 531 92 0

Fax: +43 (0)1 - 532 05 90

Office hours - You can reach the Embassy staff by telephone at the following times:

MO-FR 8.30 - 12.30,13.30 - 17.00 hrs except holidays

Consular Section of the Japanese Embassy

Schottenring 8

1010 Vienna, Austria

Tel: +43 (0)1 - 531 92 0

Fax: +43 (0)1 - 532 26 07

Opening hours: MO-FR 9.00 - 12.00 and 13.30 - 16.30 hrs except holidays

Japanese Information and Culture Center

Schottenring 8

1010 Vienna, Austria

Tel: +43 (0)1 - 533 85 86

Fax: +43 (0)1 - 533 85 93

Opening hours: MO - FR 9.00 - 16.30 hrs except holidays

Tasks of the Embassy

An important task of the Japanese Embassy is to promote the interests of Japan, in close cooperation with other Japan-related institutions, as well as to be available and help Japanese citizens in Austria.



The Embassy in Vienna is also accredited for Kosovo and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. Information on the Embassy's activities in both countries is here not available. If you are interested, please visit the indiviual websites for each country: Embassy of Japan to Kosovo / Embassy of Japan to FYR Macedonia



Departments of the Embassy



Department of Politics and Economics



The Political/Economic Department's task is to maintain bilateral relations between Japan and the Austrian government, parliament, as well as non-governmental organizations in economic and political affairs.



Cooperation with the OSCE and other international organizations outside the scope of the Permanent Representation to the International Organisations in Vienna is also important.



The Embassy also promotes the interests of the Japanese economy in terms of trade and investment. In order to coordinate economic issues, the Embassy also cooperates closely with the Vienna office of JETRO, the Japanese foreign trade promotion organisation.



Consular Department



The Consular Section focuses on providing citizens' services for Japanese nationals living abroad, including passport or civil status matters, nationality issues, certifications, etc., and assistance to Japanese citizens in emergencies.



The Consular Section also handles visas for Japan.



Public and Cultural Relations Department / Japanese Information and Culture Centre



The Japanese Information and Culture Centre promotes and coordinates cultural and educational exchange with Austria. It organizes Japan-related events and cooperates with Austrian-Japanese cultural societies.



The Centre is also responsible for the Embassy's public relations work and maintains contact with Austrian and Vienna-based Japanese journalists.

CHRONICLE OF THE AUSTRIAN-JAPANESE RELATIONS



1869 Arrival of the first Austrian mission in Japan

1869 Conclusion of a friendship, trade and shipping contract between Japan and Austria-Hungary

1871 Ratification and entry into force of the Treaty. First, constantly accredited Austrian diplomat in Japan

1873 Participation of Japan at the World Exhibition in Vienna

1883 The Austrian diplomatic mission in Japan receives the rank of a legation

1884 Establishment of a consulate general in Yokohama

1893 The Austro-Hungarian heir to the throne Franz-Ferdinand visits Japan on his world tour

1907

The Austro-Hungarian Embassy in Tokyo receives the rank of embassy

Japan sends an ambassador to Vienna

1911 Introduction of alpine skiing in Japan by Major Theodor Edler von Lerch

1914 Abolition of diplomatic relations following the outbreak of World War I

1931 Prince Nobuhito, the brother of the Japanese Emperor at that time, visits Vienna

1937 Foundation of the Institute for Japanese Studies at the University of Vienna

1953

Resumption of diplomatic relations

Establishment of the Japanese Embassy in Vienna

1955

Establishment of the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo

Opening of the Austrian Foreign Trade Office

1959 Federal Chancellor Julius Raab's state visit to Japan and Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi's return visit to Austria

1968 Friendship visit of Federal Chancellor Dr. Josef Klaus to Japan

1989

Federal Chancellor Dr. Franz Vranitzky visits Japan

Establishment of a direct flight connection between Vienna and Tokyo

1990 On the occasion of the celebrations to ascend the throne of Emperor Akihito Japan visit by Federal President Dr. Kurt Waldheim

1994 Visit of Prince Takamado and his wife to Austria

1999 State visit of Federal President Dr. Thomas Klestil and his wife to Japan

2002 Visit of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko to Austria

2009 Prince Akishino and his wife's visit to Austria on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Austria

2009 Federal President Heinz Fischer and his wife visit to Japan

Source: Website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan (http://www.at.emb-japan.go.jp/index.html)