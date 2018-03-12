Embassy of Japan in Vienna, Austria
Updated address and contact details of the Embassy of Japan in Vienna, Austria, including Department of Politics and Economics, Consular Department and Public and Cultural Relations Department / Japanese Information and Culture Centre.
Japan maintains two diplomatic representations in Vienna.
The Japanese Embassy (shown here) and the Permanent Mission of Japan to the International Organizations in Vienna (click here).
The Japanese Embassy is responsible for developing and maintaining relations between Japan and Austria.
Japanese Embassy
Hessgasse 6
1010 Vienna, Austria
Tel: +43 (0)1 - 531 92 0
Fax: +43 (0)1 - 532 05 90
Office hours - You can reach the Embassy staff by telephone at the following times:
MO-FR 8.30 - 12.30,13.30 - 17.00 hrs except holidays
Consular Section of the Japanese Embassy
Schottenring 8
1010 Vienna, Austria
Tel: +43 (0)1 - 531 92 0
Fax: +43 (0)1 - 532 26 07
Opening hours: MO-FR 9.00 - 12.00 and 13.30 - 16.30 hrs except holidays
Japanese Information and Culture Center
Schottenring 8
1010 Vienna, Austria
Tel: +43 (0)1 - 533 85 86
Fax: +43 (0)1 - 533 85 93
Opening hours: MO - FR 9.00 - 16.30 hrs except holidays
Tasks of the Embassy
An important task of the Japanese Embassy is to promote the interests of Japan, in close cooperation with other Japan-related institutions, as well as to be available and help Japanese citizens in Austria.
The Embassy in Vienna is also accredited for Kosovo and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. Information on the Embassy's activities in both countries is here not available. If you are interested, please visit the indiviual websites for each country: Embassy of Japan to Kosovo / Embassy of Japan to FYR Macedonia
Departments of the Embassy
Department of Politics and Economics
The Political/Economic Department's task is to maintain bilateral relations between Japan and the Austrian government, parliament, as well as non-governmental organizations in economic and political affairs.
Cooperation with the OSCE and other international organizations outside the scope of the Permanent Representation to the International Organisations in Vienna is also important.
The Embassy also promotes the interests of the Japanese economy in terms of trade and investment. In order to coordinate economic issues, the Embassy also cooperates closely with the Vienna office of JETRO, the Japanese foreign trade promotion organisation.
Consular Department
The Consular Section focuses on providing citizens' services for Japanese nationals living abroad, including passport or civil status matters, nationality issues, certifications, etc., and assistance to Japanese citizens in emergencies.
The Consular Section also handles visas for Japan.
Public and Cultural Relations Department / Japanese Information and Culture Centre
The Japanese Information and Culture Centre promotes and coordinates cultural and educational exchange with Austria. It organizes Japan-related events and cooperates with Austrian-Japanese cultural societies.
The Centre is also responsible for the Embassy's public relations work and maintains contact with Austrian and Vienna-based Japanese journalists.
CHRONICLE OF THE AUSTRIAN-JAPANESE RELATIONS
1869 Arrival of the first Austrian mission in Japan
1869 Conclusion of a friendship, trade and shipping contract between Japan and Austria-Hungary
1871 Ratification and entry into force of the Treaty. First, constantly accredited Austrian diplomat in Japan
1873 Participation of Japan at the World Exhibition in Vienna
1883 The Austrian diplomatic mission in Japan receives the rank of a legation
1884 Establishment of a consulate general in Yokohama
1893 The Austro-Hungarian heir to the throne Franz-Ferdinand visits Japan on his world tour
1907
The Austro-Hungarian Embassy in Tokyo receives the rank of embassy
Japan sends an ambassador to Vienna
1911 Introduction of alpine skiing in Japan by Major Theodor Edler von Lerch
1914 Abolition of diplomatic relations following the outbreak of World War I
1931 Prince Nobuhito, the brother of the Japanese Emperor at that time, visits Vienna
1937 Foundation of the Institute for Japanese Studies at the University of Vienna
1953
Resumption of diplomatic relations
Establishment of the Japanese Embassy in Vienna
1955
Establishment of the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo
Opening of the Austrian Foreign Trade Office
1959 Federal Chancellor Julius Raab's state visit to Japan and Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi's return visit to Austria
1968 Friendship visit of Federal Chancellor Dr. Josef Klaus to Japan
1989
Federal Chancellor Dr. Franz Vranitzky visits Japan
Establishment of a direct flight connection between Vienna and Tokyo
1990 On the occasion of the celebrations to ascend the throne of Emperor Akihito Japan visit by Federal President Dr. Kurt Waldheim
1994 Visit of Prince Takamado and his wife to Austria
1999 State visit of Federal President Dr. Thomas Klestil and his wife to Japan
2002 Visit of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko to Austria
2009 Prince Akishino and his wife's visit to Austria on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Austria
2009 Federal President Heinz Fischer and his wife visit to Japan
Source: Website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan (http://www.at.emb-japan.go.jp/index.html)