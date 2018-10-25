Austrian Airlines - More Women in the Cockpit and Daily Flights to Tokyo

More women not only as flight attendants, but also into the cockpit / Picture: © Austrian Airlines / Metro Verlag (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Austrian Airlines is currently expanding. In the first half of 2018, the airline hired 400 new employees, mainly pilots and flight attendants.

Austrian Airlines plans to add 100 fully trained pilots

In addition, training courses for future pilots will be offered again in the coming year.

“We are pleased that we can offer so many career entry…