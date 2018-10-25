Sponsored
Article Tools

Austrian Airlines - More Women in the Cockpit and Daily Flights to Tokyo

Published: October 25, 2018; 11:12 · (Vindobona)

Become one of the few female pilots at Austrian Airlines. A total of 100 fully-trained pilots are currently being sought. As part of its expansion, Lufthansa's subsidiary intends to significantly increase the proportion of women pilots. The airline is also expanding its services to Tokyo, namely six weekly flights from March 2019 and daily flights during the 2019 summer timetable.

More women not only as flight attendants, but also into the cockpit / Picture: © Austrian Airlines / Metro Verlag (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Austrian Airlines is currently expanding. In the first half of 2018, the airline hired 400 new employees, mainly pilots and flight attendants.

Austrian Airlines plans to add 100 fully trained pilots

In addition, training courses for future pilots will be offered again in the coming year.

“We are pleased that we can offer so many career entry…

This article includes a total of 459 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Canada: New Daily Flight Connection from 2019 (October 22)
Agressive Southern Chinese Airline Launches Shenzhen-Vienna Service (October 11)
Austrian Airlines Celebrates 60th Birthday (May 24)
Austrian Airlines Flies Once Again to Tokyo (May 15)
Read More
Helmut Haubenwaller, Human Resources, Japan, AUA Austrian Airlines, Airline Industry, Tourism Industry, Tokyo, Andreas Otto, Summer Olympics 2020, Lufthansa
Featured
Meet the Ambassador of Japan to Austria: H.E. Mr. Kiyoshi Koinuma
Meet the Ambassador of Japan to the International Organizations in Vienna: H.E. Mr. Mitsuru Kitano
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2018
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter