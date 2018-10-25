Sponsored
Austrian Airlines - More Women in the Cockpit and Daily Flights to Tokyo
Published: October 25, 2018; 11:12 · (Vindobona)
Become one of the few female pilots at Austrian Airlines. A total of 100 fully-trained pilots are currently being sought. As part of its expansion, Lufthansa's subsidiary intends to significantly increase the proportion of women pilots. The airline is also expanding its services to Tokyo, namely six weekly flights from March 2019 and daily flights during the 2019 summer timetable.
More women not only as flight attendants, but also into the cockpit / Picture: © Austrian Airlines / Metro Verlag (CC BY-SA 2.0)
Austrian Airlines is currently expanding. In the first half of 2018, the airline hired 400 new employees, mainly pilots and flight attendants.
Austrian Airlines plans to add 100 fully trained pilots
In addition, training courses for future pilots will be offered again in the coming year.
