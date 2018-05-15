Article Tools

Austrian Airlines Flies Once Again to Tokyo

Published: 17 minutes ago; 13:30 · (Vindobona)

As of today, Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines will again be flying directly to the Japanese capital. Due to changed economic fundamentals, the route, which was closed in autumn 2016, appears to be profitable again.

The flight duration to Tokyo at a distance of more than 9,100 kilometers is about 11 hours. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons /Morio, cropped [CC-BY-SA-3.0]

As of today, May 15, 2018, 5:45 pm, Austrian Airlines will offer five weekly flights to Tokyo.

Flights from Vienna to Tokyo will only be offered during the summer flight schedule on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The flight duration to Tokyo at a distance of more than 9,100 kilometers is about 11 hours.

“We are pleased to be able to renew flights to Tokyo earlier than expected. We temporarily terminated flight service to Tokyo in September 2016 because the route had become unprofitable as a consequence of the economic downturn and currency devaluation in Japan. However, market conditions have substantially improved in recent months, which is why we see potential once again. Demand for this route does exist”, says Austrian Airlines CCO Andreas Otto. “Cape Town represents an expansion of our offering to long-haul tourist destinations in the winter”, he adds.

The airline will operate a Boeing 777. The new destination is made possible by the addition of a “Triple”, as this wide-bodied aircraft is called in the aviation business. Austrian Airlines is currently integrating the new jet in its long-haul fleet.

The Boeing 777 aircraft has a seating capacity of about 300 seats. At present, Austrian Airlines operates six Boeing 767 and five Boeing 777 jets in its long-haul fleet. The additional Boeing 777 increases its long-haul fleet to a total of twelve aircraft.

In addition to Economy and Business Class, passengers will also already be able to fly in Premium Economy to the new destination.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
AUA Starts with Summer Flight Schedule 2018: More Flights to Germany, but CEE Remains Core Market (March 26)
Read More
Lufthansa, AUA Austrian Airlines, Tokyo, Aviation Industry, Andreas Otto, Japan
Featured
Meet the Ambassador of Japan to Austria: H.E. Mr. Kiyoshi Koinuma
Trump's Iran Deal Withdrawal Increases Uncertainty for Austrian Companies
Iran-Deal - Austrian Oberbank Distances Itself from Framework Credit Agreement with Tehran
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter