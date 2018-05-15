Austrian Airlines Flies Once Again to Tokyo

The flight duration to Tokyo at a distance of more than 9,100 kilometers is about 11 hours. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons /Morio, cropped [CC-BY-SA-3.0]

As of today, May 15, 2018, 5:45 pm, Austrian Airlines will offer five weekly flights to Tokyo.



Flights from Vienna to Tokyo will only be offered during the summer flight schedule on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The flight duration to Tokyo at a distance of more than 9,100 kilometers is about 11 hours.



“We are pleased to be able to renew flights to Tokyo earlier than expected. We temporarily terminated flight service to Tokyo in September 2016 because the route had become unprofitable as a consequence of the economic downturn and currency devaluation in Japan. However, market conditions have substantially improved in recent months, which is why we see potential once again. Demand for this route does exist”, says Austrian Airlines CCO Andreas Otto. “Cape Town represents an expansion of our offering to long-haul tourist destinations in the winter”, he adds.



The airline will operate a Boeing 777. The new destination is made possible by the addition of a “Triple”, as this wide-bodied aircraft is called in the aviation business. Austrian Airlines is currently integrating the new jet in its long-haul fleet.



The Boeing 777 aircraft has a seating capacity of about 300 seats. At present, Austrian Airlines operates six Boeing 767 and five Boeing 777 jets in its long-haul fleet. The additional Boeing 777 increases its long-haul fleet to a total of twelve aircraft.



In addition to Economy and Business Class, passengers will also already be able to fly in Premium Economy to the new destination.