AUA Starts with Summer Flight Schedule 2018: More Flights to Germany, but CEE Remains Core Market

Austrian Airlines remains a specialist for Central and Eastern Europe. / Picture: © Wien Tourismus

"This year we are focusing on Germany. But we will also be increasing our flights to Greece and Italy in the 2018 summer timetable," explains Austrian Airlines CCO Andreas Otto.

The long-haul portfolio will also be expanded in the summer: From 15 May there will be 5 flights a week from Vienna to Tokyo. In addition to classic holiday destinations in Europe, Austrian Airlines will also be offering 18 weekly flights to Tel Aviv, the Israeli metropolis on the Mediterranean from summer onwards. The summer flight schedule starts on 25 March 2018.

Germany in focus

This summer Austrian Airlines will significantly increase its flights to Germany. The domestic airline flies to Berlin-Tegel up to 55 times. This is 21 flights more than in the summer of 2017, and Düsseldorf will also be served more intensively with the start of the summer flight schedule. With up to 38 flights per week, the Vienna-Düsseldorf connection will almost double compared to the same period last year. Stuttgart is on the programme in summer with up to 31 flights per week ex Vienna. That's five more connections than last summer's schedule. With this summer, Austrian Airlines is increasing its German services from Vienna by up to 43 flights per week, offering a total of up to 248 weekly connections from Vienna to Germany.

More flights to Greece and Italy



From summer Austrian will be flying more often to Chania, Corfu, Karpathos, Kos and Athens due to increased demand. With 3 additional flights per week compared to the same period last year, there are up to 55 flights per week from Vienna to 17 destinations in Greece.

Italy also remains a popular holiday destination. Austrian Airlines is therefore increasing its offer by a total of up to 13 flights per week. Among the more popular destinations are Venice, Catania, Olbia and Cagliari. Austrian flies up to 112 times a week to 11 destinations in Italy.

Central and Eastern Europe remain core markets

Austrian Airlines remains a specialist for Central and Eastern Europe. This summer, the Austrian home carrier will fly to a total of 33 destinations. In Ukraine, the offer includes 4 cities: Kiev, Dnipro, Lviv and Odessa. The latter two destinations will receive an additional connection from Vienna compared to last year and will thus each have up to 11 flights per week. Austrian Airlines offers up to 42 flights per week between Vienna and the Ukraine.

In Russia, Austrian Airlines offers Moscow, St. Petersburg and Krasnodar with a total of up to 28 flights per week.

Romania is also represented with three destinations in the Austrian Airlines 2018 summer flight schedule. Bucharest, Iasi and Sibiu are served up to 47 times a week.

Long-haul flights to be expanded

From 15 May, Austrian Airlines will add another highlight to its long-haul portfolio: Tokyo. A Boeing 777 takes passengers to the Japanese capital and metropolis 5 times a week - Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

In addition, North America is again strongly represented with 6 destinations in the summer flight schedule. For example, the popular tourist destination Los Angeles with 6 flights per week is once again included in the Austrian Airlines offer. It also goes to Miami 4 times a week, Toronto 6 times a week and daily to Washington and Chicago. Austrian will also offer a total of 13 flights per week to Newark and JFK airports in New York.