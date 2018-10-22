Canada: New Daily Flight Connection from 2019

Austrian Airlines to Launch Montreal Starting in 2019 / Picture: © Canadian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

Starting late April 2019, Austrian Airlines, Austria’s home carrier will introduce flights to Montreal throughout the entire year i.e. daily in the summer flight schedule and five times per week in the winter season.

The Star Alliance and joint venture partner Air Canada will assume flights on the Vienna-Toronto route.

“We succeeded in attracting a strong partner in…