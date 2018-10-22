Sponsored
Canada: New Daily Flight Connection from 2019
Published: October 22, 2018; 12:33 · (Vindobona)
From 29 April 2019, Austrian Airlines will be flying daily to Montreal, the second-most populous municipality in Canada. Air Canada will assume flights on the Vienna-Toronto route.
Austrian Airlines to Launch Montreal Starting in 2019 / Picture: © Canadian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
Starting late April 2019, Austrian Airlines, Austria’s home carrier will introduce flights to Montreal throughout the entire year i.e. daily in the summer flight schedule and five times per week in the winter season.
The Star Alliance and joint venture partner Air Canada will assume flights on the Vienna-Toronto route.

